FactCheck.org Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
No Evidence to Back COVID-19 Ibuprofen ConcernsQ: Does ibuprofen make COVID-19 worse?

A: There is no evidence that ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can make COVID-19 cases more severe. You should consult your doctor before changing medications.

Is it true that using ibuprofen has been shown to worsen symptoms of Coronavirus?
I’m getting warning that Advil makes coronavirus condition worse in affected patients. Patients should only take Tylenol.

noalternativefacts No Evidence to Back COVID-19 Ibuprofen Concerns https://t.co/IkWaTpJRju #FactCheck #AlternativeFacts 58 minutes ago

Ed Beach RT @MDVIP: As of now, there is no clear evidence that ibuprofen exacerbates a COVID-19 infection. If you’re taking ibuprofen to ease to eas… 1 day ago

MDVIP As of now, there is no clear evidence that ibuprofen exacerbates a COVID-19 infection. If you’re taking ibuprofen t… https://t.co/1ARSLDDiVE 2 days ago

Riley/Nox #StayTheFuckHome I’ve seen a lot of this claim that ibuprofen makes COVID-19 go from mild to severe. Even if there isn’t sufficient… https://t.co/V9DaSsgazv 2 days ago

Kara Cohen RT @AARPMA: There's a lot of online talk about ibuprofen and increased COVID-19 risk. The fact of the matter is that there is not enough sc… 3 days ago

AARP Massachusetts There's a lot of online talk about ibuprofen and increased COVID-19 risk. The fact of the matter is that there is n… https://t.co/yFeuN92Z05 3 days ago

Richard @moselmensch @common__pleas Did you read the article? It says the French Health Minister said "don't take Ibuprofen… https://t.co/2x7joml4wr 1 week ago

