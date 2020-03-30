No Evidence to Back COVID-19 Ibuprofen Concerns

Monday, 30 March 2020 () Q: Does ibuprofen make COVID-19 worse?
A: There is no evidence that ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can make COVID-19 cases more severe. You should consult your doctor before changing medications.
FULL QUESTION
Is it true that using ibuprofen has been shown to worsen symptoms of Coronavirus?
I’m getting warning that Advil makes coronavirus condition worse in affected patients. Patients should only take Tylenol.
