‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85 Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CONCORD, New Hampshire (AP) — Tomie dePaola, the prolific children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85. DePaola died at the Dartmouth-Hancock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman. He was badly […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Laura RT @AP: Tomie dePaola, the children’s author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful ol… 55 seconds ago MA LOVES BALD RT @vulture: dePaola, best known for his beloved 1975 children's book Strega Nona, passed away on Monday https://t.co/QZzVYuOedS 1 minute ago Allison RT @TIME: ‘Strega Nona' author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85 https://t.co/R20jN2uON7 1 minute ago Milena ‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85 #SmartNews ;(((((( https://t.co/ua63LZSrgv 2 minutes ago EVE WHITE ‘Strega Nona’ author Tomie dePaola is dead at age 85 #SmartNews 🚩Tomie dePaola died from complications of a seriou… https://t.co/z9Yjx6k9Gv 2 minutes ago Amy Cavanaugh Everything is the worst. https://t.co/wbQfgfhrHD 2 minutes ago Emily Kolby Thanks to my mom, the first grade teacher, I know most classic children’s books and am saddened by Mr. DePaola’s pa… https://t.co/WnoaiKU8vC 3 minutes ago Rosemary Cipriano The author of Strega Nona has passed away. Thank you for everything Tomie dePaola. You were, and will always be, the biggest Anthony. 5 minutes ago