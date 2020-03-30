Global  

South Florida Counties Placed Under Stay-At-Home Order

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
South Florida Counties Placed Under Stay-At-Home OrderWatch VideoFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the southern part of the state on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.

The executive order requires people to remain indoors as much as possible through at least mid-May and applies to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect Tonight

Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect Tonight 00:28

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's stay-at-home order goes into effect at midnight tonight.

