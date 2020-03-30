South Florida Counties Placed Under Stay-At-Home Order Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the southern part of the state on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb.



The executive order requires people to remain indoors as much as possible through at least mid-May and applies to Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

