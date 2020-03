5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Trump Says Guidelines May Get Tougher 00:39 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may toughen up current guidelines. These guidelines are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, reports Reuters. At this current time, the virus has killed more than 3000 Americans. β€œThe guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even...