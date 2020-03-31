Global  

ACE Inhibitors And Angiotensin Receptor Blockers May Improve Prognosis In COVID-19 Hypertensive Patients

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Recent concerns that common antihypertensive drugs may have a negative effect in COVID-19 patients are not supported by the evidence, report scientists in a new review published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings

Patients with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease are at...
