Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infection

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Japan's prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
