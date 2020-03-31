Japan PM, Deputy PM to avoid same meetings as precaution vs virus infection Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Japan's prime minister and deputy prime minister will avoid attending the same meeting as a precaution against coronavirus infection, a government spokesman said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

