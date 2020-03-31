The Investigation into Carol Baskin's Missing Husband is Still Ongoing Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Hillsborough County Sheriff Department said, they are still looking for Jack 'Don' Lewis, the missing husband of Tiger King star Carol Baskin's. The Hillsborough County Sheriff Department said, they are still looking for Jack 'Don' Lewis, the missing husband of Tiger King star Carol Baskin's. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this