What a drag! Self-isolating Aussie queen takes routine online
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () An Australian drag queen has shifted her performances from stage to personal screens during coronavirus lockdown in Sydney to ensure she's not all dressed up with nowhere to go.
There are a few thing drag queen Trixie Mattel can't live without when she hits the road. From her Nintendo Switch to her Gibson Hummingbird Guitar, these are Trixie's travel essentials Trixie Matetel's new album 'Barbara' is out now on all streaming platforms. Listen here: https://lnk.to/tm-barbara