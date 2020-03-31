China's virus epicentre gradually revives Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Shopkeepers in the city at the centre of the virus outbreak in China were reopening on Monday but customers were scarce after authorities lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months.



Some 70 per cent to 80 per cent of shops were open on Monday but many imposed limits on... 👓 View full article

