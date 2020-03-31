Oil prices rebound strongly from 18-year lows, WTI crude up more than 7% Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

WTI 7.3% to $21.5 a barrel while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 3.3 % at $23.5 a barrel. 👓 View full article

