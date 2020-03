Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday any easing of containment measures would be done incrementally to ensure Italy does not give up gains it has made against the extraordinary disease. "It cannot last very long," he said. "We can study ways (of lifting restrictions). But it will have to be done gradually." Health Minister Roberto Speranza later announced that "all containment measures would be extended at least until Easter" on April 12. 👓 View full article