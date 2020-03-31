Line survey finds 7% of users in Tokyo have at least one coronavirus symptom

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A survey of Line Corp's chat app users in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures in partnership with Japan's health ministry found 7.1% of respondents in the capital reporting at least one of the symptoms of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



