News24.com | WATCH | Two Free State healthcare workers injured after police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Two healthcare workers at Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom, Free State, have been injured after police opened fire with rubber bullets on a group protesting about transportation issues at the facility. 👓 View full article

