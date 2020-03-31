Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | WATCH | Two Free State healthcare workers injured after police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters

News24.com | WATCH | Two Free State healthcare workers injured after police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters

News24 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Two healthcare workers at Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom, Free State, have been injured after police opened fire with rubber bullets on a group protesting about transportation issues at the facility.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEVV - Published
News video: HEALTHCARE WORKERS HOOSIER STATE

HEALTHCARE WORKERS HOOSIER STATE

 HEALTHCARE WORKERS HOOSIER STATE

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.