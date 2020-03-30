Global  

Mexican drug cartels struggle during coronavirus, hike prices as lab supplies from China dry up

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020
The onslaught of the coronavirus has not only sent the global economy tumbling – but it has also hit illicit industries where it hurts the most, and Mexican cartels are no exception.
