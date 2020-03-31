The exit of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, from roles as senior roles becomes official Tuesday, complicated by the global coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rajendra Jadhav RT @ReutersIndia: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain’s royal family before officially… 4 minutes ago Betty Lane RT @seattletimes: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Britain’s royal family to… 4 minutes ago Brenda Soriano RT @latimes: Royal no more: Harry and Meghan start uncertain new chapter https://t.co/xs620sXJLs 10 minutes ago The Seattle Times Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Britain’s royal fami… https://t.co/B8AgQn5k3u 11 minutes ago Charles Allen RT @cbschicago: Prince Harry and his wife, Northwestern grad Meghan Markle officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Br… 12 minutes ago Astro🧑🏻‍🚀 RT @TODAYshow: This morning Harry and Meghan officially begin their new chapter after stepping down from working members of the British roy… 23 minutes ago CBS Chicago Prince Harry and his wife, Northwestern grad Meghan Markle officially make the transition Tuesday from senior membe… https://t.co/uq5c7Cn7Ou 25 minutes ago WKRG ROYAL NO MORE: It is less than two years since ex-soldier Harry, who is sixth in line to the British throne, marrie… https://t.co/lQsA6X9Aon 25 minutes ago