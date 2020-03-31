Royal no more: Harry and Meghan start uncertain new chapter
|
|
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The exit of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, from roles as senior roles becomes official Tuesday, complicated by the global coronavirus pandemic.
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Megxit: What happens next? 01:44
Meghan and Harry have quite life as senior royals. They will stop using their HRH titles and a new chapter in their lives begins. What happens next for Meghan and Harry?
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this