Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media

Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
A 12-year-old girl died in Belgium of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the health ministry said on Tuesday, and local media reported she was Europe's youngest victim of the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Girl Practicing Social Distancing Gives Singing Performance While Guy Plays Guitar on TV

Girl Practicing Social Distancing Gives Singing Performance While Guy Plays Guitar on TV 02:04

 This girl was practicing social distancing at her home due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, she gave an amazing singing performance with the help of his friend who played the guitar live on television. They both collaborated and performed a song from their respective homes. 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RNemala

Robert Nemala 🇵🇬 TEENAGERS AT RISK OF #COVID19: Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest #coronavirus victim. https://t.co/puYfn5echT 7 seconds ago

akfullerton

Arthur K. Fullerton RT @ABC: NEW: 12-year-old Belgian girl becomes youngest known person in Europe to die after contracting the novel coronavirus. https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

M2L2T5

Rajiv Prinja RT @iScrew: #Coronavirus: Belgian girl, 12, becomes youngest known person to die in Europe https://t.co/QEQrv7jBla https://t.co/oHz4IaaGkx 7 minutes ago

sukamaklumat

sky-juice, not married yet, videography RT @SkyNews: A 12-year-old Belgian girl has become the youngest known person in Europe to die after contracting #coronavirus https://t.co/4… 8 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media https://t.co/GhpbGPnYU9 https://t.co/Junoh2Ef5k 13 minutes ago

pdougmc

Douglas Pierre Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media https://t.co/Tdp8P6CJoO 17 minutes ago

miriamihe

Miriam.c. Ihekoronye RT @SkyNews: A 12-year-old Belgian girl has become the youngest known person in Europe to die after contracting #coronavirus https://t.co/P… 18 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim: media https://t.co/2Piu0X2i19 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.