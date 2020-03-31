Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: CDC could recommend all Americans wear face masks in public

Coronavirus: CDC could recommend all Americans wear face masks in public

Independent Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Americans could soon be encouraged to wear face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Face Masks Are Being 3D-Printed for Free for Medical Workers in Iraq

Face Masks Are Being 3D-Printed for Free for Medical Workers in Iraq 00:56

 A shortage of face masks in medical facilities has been a major problem during the COVID-19 crisis. but researchers in Iraq have developed a way to help offset those shortages: they’re 3D-printing them.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trancepantss

Leti ♡ RT @ABC: Should I wear a face mask? Not unless you are the one who is sick. The CDC doesn’t currently recommend any healthy person wear a… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.