Whole Foods Workers Strike Over Safety Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Newsy Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Whole Foods Workers Strike Over Safety Amid Coronavirus PandemicWatch VideoWhole Foods employees across the country are going on strike to demand better worker protections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, workers at the Amazon-owned grocery store chain participated in a so-called "mass sick out." They want paid leave for employees who isolate or self-quarantine, guaranteed...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Whole Foods Workers Set To Strike

Whole Foods Workers Set To Strike 00:25

 Some Whole Foods employees say they will take part in a national strike today demanding better protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

gabrfranke

Gabriele Franke RT @RogerDHodge: No masks and uncertain sick leave: New York Whole Foods delivery workers say Amazon is failing to protect them https://t.c… 4 seconds ago

VariantAaron

Blanta Claus RT @liamstack: Whole Foods employees are planning to strike on Tuesday to protest the lack of protections offered to workers during the cor… 7 seconds ago

gabrfranke

Gabriele Franke RT @AlleenBrown: No one bothered to make sure Whole Foods contract delivery workers at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis are aware of… 15 seconds ago

drewtoothpaste

drewtoothpaste RT @motherboard: Whole Foods employees across the country are going on strike today to protest the lack of protections afforded to workers… 26 seconds ago

dkg153

Maggie RT @thehill: Whole Foods workers planning strike over lack of coronavirus protections https://t.co/CvaZp6J78y https://t.co/RRd9QZy3sj 1 minute ago

tigger_porn

tigger porn The Gap, Kohl's, Macy's & Victoria's Secret shut down GE, Whole Foods, Amazon, Instacart workers strike Lyft urge… https://t.co/k9sXav61iX 1 minute ago

BeBernie2020

Bernie2020 🇵🇷🌹 RT @CPJ_union: We stand in solidarity with the strike wave coming from workers at Instacart, Amazon, and Whole Foods. They are working on t… 2 minutes ago

benedict_chieme

BV-UPDATES Whole Foods workers strike, say coronavirus conditions are unsafe https://t.co/hneEJ583Gj 3 minutes ago

