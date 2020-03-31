Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mark Meadows Starts New Role As White House Chief Of Staff

Mark Meadows Starts New Role As White House Chief Of Staff

Newsy Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Mark Meadows Starts New Role As White House Chief Of StaffWatch VideoFormer U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows has officially started his new role as White House chief of staff. 

The Republican resigned from Congress Monday evening, telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter, "Serving the people of North Carolina's eleventh congressional district for these last seven years has been the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy President Trump announced in early March that Meadows would be taking over for Mick Mulvaney as his chief of staff. https://t.co/IKFYsUFoHB 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.