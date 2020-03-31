Mark Meadows Starts New Role As White House Chief Of Staff Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoFormer U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows has officially started his new role as White House chief of staff.



The Republican resigned from Congress Monday evening, telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter, "Serving the people of North Carolina's eleventh congressional district for these last seven years has been the...

