Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Thousands go on unpaid leave as US, South Korea fail to agree on military costs

Thousands go on unpaid leave as US, South Korea fail to agree on military costs

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
South Korea on Tuesday criticized the U.S. military's decision to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave this week, after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.