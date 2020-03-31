Thousands go on unpaid leave as US, South Korea fail to agree on military costs Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

South Korea on Tuesday criticized the U.S. military's decision to place thousands of Korean workers on unpaid leave this week, after the two allies failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this