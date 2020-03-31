Global  

Ontario schools will remain closed for all of April

CTV News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Ontario's public schools will remain closed for all of April in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the education minister's office confirms.
News video: All Florida Schools Recommended To Remain Closed Until May 1

All Florida Schools Recommended To Remain Closed Until May 1 00:52

 The recommendation follows President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extension of social distancing guidelines until April 30.

