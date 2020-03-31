Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US Corps Of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites As Possible Alternate Care Facilities

US Corps Of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites As Possible Alternate Care Facilities

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
By Brannen Parrish

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers teams are evaluating facilities for possible conversion into alternate care facilities as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tulsa District has assembled field assessment teams tasked with evaluating...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published < > Embed
News video: US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts

US Army Corps deploys 3 teams to Boise to prepare for COVID-19 impacts 00:30

 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District deployed three, two person teams to Boise, in order to support the State’s office of emergency services and expand their ability to handle an expected increase in patients.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review US Corps Of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites As Possible Alternate Care Facilities https://t.co/TeWZnqR8Eu 11 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review US Corps Of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites As Possible Alternate Care Facilities https://t.co/yel6gCle8U https://t.co/jmXuoUtBJq 11 hours ago

pierremercer

KELO Bob Mercer RT @OmahaUSACE: At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, #USACE teams are evaluating facilities for possible conversion i… 11 hours ago

OmahaUSACE

USACE Omaha District At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, #USACE teams are evaluating facilities for possible conv… https://t.co/31sVQaDzjQ 12 hours ago

AmerHeroesRadio

American Hero Radio Corps of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites as Possible Alternate Care Facilities https://t.co/hlNhy62Opa 17 hours ago

Palmdalekid2

Rachel Chandler trafficks children Corps of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites as Possible Alternate Care Facilities https://t.co/xuS2inVRNa #QAnon 21 hours ago

JCI_SecuritySME

Eric Eddy (DoD News) | Corps of Engineers Teams Evaluate Sites as Possible Alternate Care Facilities |… https://t.co/Cx3NodxyD7 1 day ago

rooseveltFellow

Adam Roosevelt #CorpsofEngineers Teams Evaluate Sites as Possible Alternate Care Facilities > #U.S.DEPARTMENTOF DEFENSE >… https://t.co/dJ8HbA5RgS 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.