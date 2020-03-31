Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the hospital in the settlement of Kommunarka near Moscow, was diagnosed with coronavirus. It was said that Mr. Protsenko remains in satisfactory condition. Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page that he "feels quite well." "I have isolated myself in my office, where I have all conditions for working remotely. I think that the immunity system that I have developed over this month is doing its job," he wrote. On March 24, Protsenko accompanied President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the hospital in Kommunarka, where Covid-19 patients are treated. Putin was wearing a special yellow protective suit to enter some of the rooms of the hospital. However, when talking to Protsenko, the president was wearing a regular tracksuit and no protection at all. Protsenko then warned the head of state about the possible development of the "Italian scenario" in Russia that could entail a large number of infected patients and victims. Putin feels fine Putin's official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the president takes regular tests. "Putin gets tested regularly. Everything is fine," Peskov said. Denis Protsenko is the chief freelance specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care at the Moscow Department of Health. Prior to the creation of the Center for Infectious Diseases in Kommunarka, he worked as an assistant professor at the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at the Russian Research University named after N.I. Pirogov. 👓 View full article

