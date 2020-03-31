Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection

Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection

PRAVDA Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the hospital in the settlement of Kommunarka near Moscow, was diagnosed with coronavirus. It was said that Mr. Protsenko remains in satisfactory condition. Denis Protsenko wrote on his Facebook page that he "feels quite well." "I have isolated myself in my office, where I have all conditions for working remotely. I think that the immunity system that I have developed over this month is doing its job," he wrote. On March 24, Protsenko accompanied President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the hospital in Kommunarka, where Covid-19 patients are treated. Putin was wearing a special yellow protective suit to enter some of the rooms of the hospital. However, when talking to Protsenko, the president was wearing a regular tracksuit and no protection at all. Protsenko then warned the head of state about the possible development of the "Italian scenario" in Russia that could entail a large number of infected patients and victims. Putin feels fine Putin's official spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the president takes regular tests. "Putin gets tested regularly. Everything is fine," Peskov said. Denis Protsenko is the chief freelance specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care at the Moscow Department of Health. Prior to the creation of the Center for Infectious Diseases in Kommunarka, he worked as an assistant professor at the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care at the Russian Research University named after N.I. Pirogov.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

engpravda

Pravda Report Doctor, who talked to Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus infection https://t.co/nPbCZfQNZ2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.