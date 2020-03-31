Quebec could run out of key medical supplies needed to fight COVID-19 in 3 to 7 days, premier warns Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Quebec health authorities also announced that the province has now had 31 deaths among 4,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. 👓 View full article



