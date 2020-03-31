Hubei Coronavirus Dead Cremated, Chinese Families Banned to Say Farewell to Deceased Loved Ones Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Ten unclaimed urns sit in the crematorium in central China city Jingzhou, Hubei province which was hard-hit by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, life is slowly returning to normal all over China as shops, restaurants, bars, and offices are open again for business. Ten unclaimed urns sit in the crematorium in central China city Jingzhou, Hubei province which was hard-hit by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, life is slowly returning to normal all over China as shops, restaurants, bars, and offices are open again for business. 👓 View full article

