Hubei Coronavirus Dead Cremated, Chinese Families Banned to Say Farewell to Deceased Loved Ones

HNGN Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Hubei Coronavirus Dead Cremated, Chinese Families Banned to Say Farewell to Deceased Loved OnesTen unclaimed urns sit in the crematorium in central China city Jingzhou, Hubei province which was hard-hit by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, life is slowly returning to normal all over China as shops, restaurants, bars, and offices are open again for business.
News video: Coronavirus Robs Chinese Families Of Precious Funeral Rites

Coronavirus Robs Chinese Families Of Precious Funeral Rites 00:38

 Central China’s Hubei province has been hit hard by the coronavirus COVID-19. According to Reuters, funerals have been banned across the country. What's more, bereaved relatives who are under lockdown must wait even to collect their loved ones' remains. Families are unable to participate in any of...

HNGNcom

HNGN Hubei Coronavirus Dead Cremated, Chinese Families Banned to Say Farewell to Deceased Loved Ones… https://t.co/UI8MrvQJNi 10 hours ago

corneliride

#ioStoConSalvini 🐶👪🐈 Feb 24, 2020 #coronavirus China a woman: "He's not dead" "this is so cruel, but the thing is, the man is alive, he… https://t.co/eBWP53IkLE 3 days ago

