Hubei Coronavirus Dead Cremated, Chinese Families Banned to Say Farewell to Deceased Loved Ones
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Ten unclaimed urns sit in the crematorium in central China city Jingzhou, Hubei province which was hard-hit by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, life is slowly returning to normal all over China as shops, restaurants, bars, and offices are open again for business.
Central China’s Hubei province has been hit hard by the coronavirus COVID-19. According to Reuters, funerals have been banned across the country. What's more, bereaved relatives who are under lockdown must wait even to collect their loved ones' remains. Families are unable to participate in any of...
