Russian Trolls On Twitter Polarized Vaccination During 2016 Election Cycle

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
During the 2016 election cycle, politically polarizing tweets by Russian trolls about vaccination included pro- and anti-vaccination messages targeted at people with specific political inclinations through an assortment of fake persona types, according to a new analysis published this month.

This study encompassed more than...
