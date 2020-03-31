The Swedish Alternative: Coronavirus As A Grand Gamble – OpEd

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As draconian lockdowns, punitive regimes and surveillance become the norm of the coronavirus world, Sweden has treaded more softly in the field. This is certainly in contrast to its Scandinavian cousins, Denmark and Norway. The rudiments of a life uninterrupted generally remain in place. Cafes, restaurants and shops, for the... 👓 View full article

