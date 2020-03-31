Global  

CNN's Chris Cuomo has COVID-19, is showing symptoms

CBC.ca Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo said Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but promised to continue doing his show from the basement of his home.
