FACT CHECK: Is Russia Really Sending Medical Supplies To The United States?
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () President Trump told reporters Russia sent a cargo plane with medical aid to the United States to combat the coronavirus pandemic. That appears true — although it may not yet have arrived.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations. According to Reuters, by doing so, the U.S. would help those nations fight the coronavirus epidemic. Pompeo stressed that humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions on Tehran. Even so, U.S....
