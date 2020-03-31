Global  

FACT CHECK: Is Russia Really Sending Medical Supplies To The United States?

NPR Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
President Trump told reporters Russia sent a cargo plane with medical aid to the United States to combat the coronavirus pandemic. That appears true — although it may not yet have arrived.
