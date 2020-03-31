Global  

Turkmenistan Has Banned Use Of The Word 'Coronavirus'

NPR Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Reporters Without Borders says the government has forbidden state-controlled media from using the word and ordered its removal from health brochures distributed at hospitals, schools and workplaces.
