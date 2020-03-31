Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kenney says he hopes to see federal energy aid package 'this week'

Kenney says he hopes to see federal energy aid package 'this week'

CTV News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the federal government is coming through with an energy aid package for the wounded sector, and that he hopes it will be announced this week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kentprestage

Kent Prestage RT @Resource_Works: Alberta hopes to see this week the federal aid package for the wounded #energy sector: https://t.co/VQnTbLf20w @cdnpol… 5 days ago

JacobiWorld

Life Long Learning RT @CTVNews: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes to see the federal government's aid package for the energy sector before the end of… 5 days ago

Resource_Works

Resource Works Alberta hopes to see this week the federal aid package for the wounded #energy sector: https://t.co/VQnTbLf20w… https://t.co/lrgydzP7xC 6 days ago

nelyan44

nelyan44 RT @CTVNews: Kenney says he hopes to see federal energy aid package 'this week' https://t.co/DwSzjw1qu5 https://t.co/D1kTKSIkKj 6 days ago

patriciacone

patriciacone RT @stangea: CTV News: Kenney says he hopes to see federal energy aid package 'this week'. The only "aid package" I want to see offered to… 6 days ago

stangea

Alan Stange CTV News: Kenney says he hopes to see federal energy aid package 'this week'. The only "aid package" I want to see… https://t.co/wGrzwvRyJx 6 days ago

miwaywatch

Left Turn Why is this bozo think that the oil industry deserves special treatment!!! Every company is suffering, I DON'T care… https://t.co/nOQFWkiPRE 1 week ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Kenney says he hopes to see federal energy aid package 'this week' https://t.co/vD7uuqWM2y 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.