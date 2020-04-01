Italy: Six Sisters From Same Convent Have Died From Coronavirus Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

By Courtney Mares



Six sisters in one northern Italian convent have died of coronavirus, and nine sisters are being treated in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Italian media. Coronavirus is spreading among several religious houses in Italy.



An outbreak in the Little Missionary Sisters of... 👓 View full article

