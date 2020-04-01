Austria Makes It Mandatory To Wear Masks At Grocery Stores Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoAustria is making it mandatory to wear basic



On Monday, Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz said citizens must wear masks if they enter grocery stores starting immediately. The "less than medical grade masks" will be given to shoppers... Watch VideoAustria is making it mandatory to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.On Monday, Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz said citizens must wear masks if they enter grocery stores starting immediately. The "less than medical grade masks" will be given to shoppers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Austria to make face masks mandatory at supermarkets Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian leader, announced Monday that his government will make basic face masks mandatory for shoppers inside supermarkets in...

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this