Austria Makes It Mandatory To Wear Masks At Grocery Stores

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Austria Makes It Mandatory To Wear Masks At Grocery StoresWatch VideoAustria is making it mandatory to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz said citizens must wear masks if they enter grocery stores starting immediately. The "less than medical grade masks" will be given to shoppers...
Austria to make face masks mandatory at supermarkets

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian leader, announced  Monday that his government will make basic face masks mandatory for shoppers inside supermarkets in...
FOXNews.com

