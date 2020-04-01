Global  

China starts to report asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Chinese health authorities began on Wednesday reporting on asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus as part of an effort to allay public fears that people could be spreading the virus without knowing they are infected with it.
