Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Thailand confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Wednesday, said a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: More Giant Eagle Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

More Giant Eagle Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:17

 Employees at two more Giant Eagle stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yperic

Eric Cheng Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths https://t.co/dWvIgHxkVV 32 minutes ago

guanz13

guanz RT @Reuters: Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths https://t.co/rYGkL4kol1 https://t.co/q3gUbsVyPN 1 hour ago

siddiqui3851

Aslam javed siddiqui Ajs News : Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases two mo... https://t.co/gc67pkFN4v 1 hour ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths https://t.co/033PRhPPnA 1 hour ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 #Thailand confirms 120 new #coronavirus cases, two more deaths @Reuters https://t.co/Odw2BoWtsn 1 hour ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths https://t.co/BawxoyOJTq #news 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths https://t.co/ZGMY5T4k7a 2 hours ago

BangkokTrading

Carlos Echevarria 🇺🇸 Thailand confirms 120 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths https://t.co/YX1sQEWxZZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.