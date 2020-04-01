Global  

Dryness, sudden winds factors in deadly China forest fire

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials say dry conditions, high temperatures and a sudden change in wind direction all contributed to the deaths of 19 people in a forest fire in mountainous southwestern China. The official Xinhua News Agency said late Tuesday that thousands of firefighters were still battling the blaze near the city of Xichng […]
News video: Huge forest fire kills 18 rescuers in southern China

Huge forest fire kills 18 rescuers in southern China 00:34

 A huge forest fire killed 18 and one guide rescuers in southern China on March 30.

