Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New study shows 84 per cent COVID-19 death in Italy among people aged above 70 years

New study shows 84 per cent COVID-19 death in Italy among people aged above 70 years

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
As per the report prepared by Italy's COVID-19 Surveillance Group and published on March 30,* *the average age of deaths of 84per cent of corona positive patients is above 70 years*.* The report also shows the number of cases of deaths who are positive has surged upto 10,026. Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of Forensic Medicine...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: New study shows how much pandemic puts Nevada economy at risk

New study shows how much pandemic puts Nevada economy at risk 00:33

 A new study from Wallet Hub shows just how much the pandemic puts Nevada's economy at risk.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vinodkumarmenon

vinod kumar menon New Study Shows 84 Per Cent COVID-19 Death In Italy Among People Aged Above 70 Years The study also shows flu in ev… https://t.co/przeLu50B5 7 minutes ago

Anila26823246

Anila Shehu RT @norakushti: People without symptoms can spread -Covid-19. Study in China shows '86 per cent of cases were “undocumented” – that is, asy… 5 days ago

covid_ni

Covid-19 NI RT @errjustsaying: China study shows 60 per cent of cases in Wuhan were asymptomatic or extremely mild ' | via @telegraph https://t.co/nSls… 6 days ago

norakushti

Nora Kushti People without symptoms can spread -Covid-19. Study in China shows '86 per cent of cases were “undocumented” – that… https://t.co/5mMHkA7gJL 1 week ago

fern_60

Frances Auger RT @AMummyToo: People without symptoms are covid-19 spreaders. Study in China shows '86 per cent of cases were “undocumented” – that is, as… 1 week ago

AMummyToo

Emily Leary People without symptoms are covid-19 spreaders. Study in China shows '86 per cent of cases were “undocumented” – th… https://t.co/Kxi3089gNY 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.