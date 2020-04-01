Global  

UK: Boy, 13, dies of coronavirus 'without any family close by'

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, believed to be the UK's youngest victim, had no underlying health conditions, family says.
