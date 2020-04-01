Global  

Philippines reports 227 new coronavirus cases, eight more deaths

Reuters India Wednesday, 1 April 2020
The Philippines recorded 227 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
