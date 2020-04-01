Global  

China Apologizes to Family of COVID-19 ‘Whistleblower Doctor’

HNGN Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
China Apologizes to Family of COVID-19 ‘Whistleblower Doctor’China has officially issued an apology to the family of the late Dr. Li Wenliang, the doctor who warned about COVID-19 back in December and died fighting the disease in February.
