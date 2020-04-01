Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Health Expert Says Social Distancing Measures Are Working

Health Expert Says Social Distancing Measures Are Working

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Health Expert Says Social Distancing Measures Are WorkingWatch VideoSocial distancing measures put in place in the U.S. may be starting to slow the spread of the coronavirus in some parts of the country. 

"If you look now, we're starting to see glimmers that this is actually having some dampening effect. ... You're starting to see that the daily increases are not in that steep...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Greeks ignoring traffic ban and social distancing mandates

Greeks ignoring traffic ban and social distancing mandates 00:45

 Crowds of pedestrians are seen in open defiance of social distancing measures in Thessaloniki, Greece on Tuesday (March 31).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Home improvement stores see influx of customers [Video]

Home improvement stores see influx of customers

Home improvement stores implement strict social distancing measures in light of heavy influx of customers

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:55Published
Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on social distancing [Video]

Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on social distancing

Butte County Public Health's Lisa Almaguer spoke with Anchor Debbie Cobb about social distancing and what people should do about their Easter plans.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Hudson Headwaters furloughs staff as patient visits drop because of social distancing

A physician group that serves patients from Warren County to the Canadian border is furloughing 85 employees starting this week. In response to a drop in patient...
bizjournals

How long will coronavirus social distancing measures be necessary?

After England’s deputy chief medical officer warned on Sunday that the UK’s coronavirus lockdown could last for “six months or more”, experts say that...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.