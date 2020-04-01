Global  

Spain's coronavirus cases top 100,000 as masks, sanitizer flown in

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain rose beyond 100,000 as it recorded its biggest one-day death toll from the outbreak on Wednesday, and two planes packed with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system.
News video: Coronavirus: Ten most affected countries around the world

Coronavirus: Ten most affected countries around the world 01:04

 A look at which ten countries have had the most confirmed cases of coronavirus cases as the number of cases globally goes past 800,000.

