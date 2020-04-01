Global  

Scheer calls on feds to delay carbon tax hike, refund GST payments

CTV News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Outgoing Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer says the government needs to hold off on increasing the price on carbon, and refund GST payments collected in the last six months.
