Turkmenistan bans use of word 'coronavirus,' threatens jail for anyone wearing a mask: watchdog group

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Don't even mention "coronavirus" by name in this former Soviet Republic.
1IBL2IBS

Turkmenistan bans use of word 'coronavirus,' threatens jail for anyone wearing a mask: watchdog group…

MichaelSambogna

Turkmenistan's dictator Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov bans the word coronavirus. People wearing face masks are liable to…

BotRedian

Turkmenistan bans media from using the word 'coronavirus' #COVID19 #COVID_19

iChinadian

Turkmenistan bans media from using the word 'coronavirus' #COVID19 #COVID_19

naija_reports

Turkmenistan bans use of word 'coronavirus,' threatens jail for anyone wearing a mask: watchdog group

zman2011_llc

Turkmenistan reportedly bans use of the word 'coronavirus.' Say it and you can be arrested.

HLeshanth

Some of the weirdest reactions to Coronavirus across the world 🇧🇾 President of Belarus said drinking Vodka and visiting…

e_newsUS

Turkmenistan bans use of word 'coronavirus,' threatens jail for anyone wearing a mask: watchdog group

