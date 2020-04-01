Global  

Wisconsin governor deploys National Guard to help at polls

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor said Wednesday that he will use National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites in next week’s presidential primary. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined others who have called for the state to postpone the election. Local election clerks across the state say poll workers are quitting in […]
