April 1 Marks U.S. 'Census Day'

Newsy Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
April 1 Marks U.S. 'Census Day'Watch VideoApril 1 marks Census Day — a day the U.S. government calls a key reference date for the count. 

Households are encouraged to fill out the census with the number of people in each home as of April 1, 2020 either online or through the mail. That count ultimately impacts $1.5 trillion in federal funding, emergency...
