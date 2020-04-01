Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19: Don’t Let China Lift Lockdown In Hotspots – OpEd

COVID-19: Don’t Let China Lift Lockdown In Hotspots – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
It is now recognized all over the world that COVID 19 originated from Wuhan region in China and China did not forewarn the world in right time about what is now known as the China virus disaster.

While the world is suffering due to the spread of virus enormously, China now claims that it has eliminated the virus spread in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: China eases lockdown but fears remain

China eases lockdown but fears remain 01:20

 China's government is urging companies to resume business as the coronavirus outbreak continues to diminish, but people are still worried.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.