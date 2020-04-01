Global  

Turkmenistan reportedly bans the word "coronavirus"

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Turkmenistan, which borders hard-hit Iran but claims it has zero cases of COVID-19, has reportedly banned the use of the word "coronavirus."
