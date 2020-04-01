Italy coronavirus death rate slows but studies suggest true tally higher
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Italy's daily death toll from coronavirus on Wednesday was the lowest for six days, authorities said, but the overall number of new infections grew and the government extended a national lockdown until at least the middle of April.
Italy's three-week stay-at-home lockdown order is due to be lifted on Friday. But according to Reuters, it will likely be extended, even though the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are falling. New covid-19 cases dropped on Sunday also dropped from 5,974 to 5,217. Italy's mortality rate also...
