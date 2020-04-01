T-Mobile Completes Merger With Sprint Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Watch VideoT-Mobile has officially closed the deal on its merger with Sprint — combining the U.S.' third- and fourth-largest wireless providers into one.



In its announcement of the deal, T-Mobile said its CEO, John Legere, will step down and COO Mike Sievert will become CEO effective immediately.



